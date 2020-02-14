Sovereign Trust (Channel Islands) Limited

Sovereign Trust (Channel Islands) Limited (STCIL) is the Guernsey operation of The Sovereign Group. As such it offers the experience acquired over 30 years in the field of offshore company management, trusteeship and pension services.

STCIL is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission for the provision of fiduciary services. In addition to corporate and trustee work, the company provides a complete range of professional and highly tailored pension and retirement services to private individuals and companies and is licensed by the GFSC for the establishment and administration of pension & gratuity schemes.