Member News
To Celebrate the Launch of our new Direct Schedule Service to Dublin from Guernsey on the 22nd March 2022, Aurigny [...]
Invite your Friends, Family and Colleagues to Guernsey from Europe. Aurigny has released a programme of Long Weekends to and [...]
An exciting opportunity has arisen that would allow you to forever become part of Guernsey's history. Vive La Vallette LBG, [...]
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has had several new companies admitted to its new sustainable market segment, TISE Sustainable. The [...]
Benefits Of Electrostatic Disinfection COVERAGE Unlike traditional cleaning by hand, electrostatic application provides far wider coverage and a more thorough [...]
After a very busy Summer we now turn our attention to the Autumn and Winter seasons as well as taking [...]
The Guernsey Community Foundation has received a charitable donation of £10,000 from a locally domiciled investment company and hopes that [...]
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has appointed Nick Bayley to the Board of its regulatory arm. Mr Bayley was appointed [...]
We've just launched a new series - Listed - where we give a platform to local voices who have a [...]
A new partnership between two of Guernsey’s most successful professional services providers is set to create an all-inclusive offering for transformational [...]
The YBG and Digital Greenhouse have partnered together to revitalise a local accolade, the Bill Green Award and can now announce [...]
H1 2021 highlights at TISE• Revenue increased 16.3% year-on-year to a record £4.7 million• Profit increased 45.4% year-on-year to a [...]
Marbral Advisory and We Talk Wellbeing have released the first ever Channel Islands’ Wellbeing Report. The report provides a platform [...]
There is one week left to nominate in the Community Awards! Please get nominating and win some money for great [...]
DLM is a RIBA chartered practice working on a range of sectors and projects of various scale, specialising in bespoke [...]
Accent is delighted to announce that is now an approved LanguageCert Test Centre and Examinations Partner for English as a [...]
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has revised its Listing Rules to attract Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). SPACs activity has [...]
Nominations for our 2021 Community Awards are now open. Click here thttps://foundation.gg/community-awards/how-to-enter to nominate your charity, business, group or an [...]
Accent Language School is launching fun and dynamic group classes in French, Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese from the 27th [...]
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has welcomed global private wealth and professional services provider Equiom as a new Listing Member. [...]