Ravenscroft

Ravenscroft is an independently owned investment services group based in the Channel Islands, which has more than £7.36bn of assets under administration for both private clients and institutional clients from around the world.

We tailor portfolios depending on our clients’ aims, objectives, knowledge and experience. Our services include execution only trading, advisory investment services, discretionary investment management, market making, corporate finance services, cash management and the dealing in and storage of gold, silver, platinum and palladium via BullionRock.

We are firm believers that investment opportunities should be accessible for anybody who wishes to pursue them which is why our fund range is available for investors with a minimum initial investment of £5,000. This enables clients to benefit from the pooling of assets and provides them access to a level of diversification that they might not be able to achieve.

In the world of advisory broking, clients want to put their wealth to work in financial markets and would like to be involved in the management of their investments and the decision making process, but are also looking for guidance and advice. This is where we come in; we build lasting relationships and support our clients to achieve their long-term financial goals.

We pride ourselves on getting to know our clients and forging genuine relationships with them so we are able to create value for them in the long term. By fostering a reputation for exceptional customer service, integrity and accountability, it is our aim to build the leading Channel Islands’ based investment services firm.

Ravenscroft employs more than 100 people across Guernsey and Jersey. We also have a presence in the UK following the 2015 acquisition of a 75% stake in Peterborough-based A Vartan Limited, which was rebranded Vartan Ravenscroft. In 2017, Ravenscroft launched two of its funds onshore, the IFSL Ravenscroft Huntress Balanced Fund and the IFSL Ravenscroft Huntress Global Blue Chip Fund which mirror the offshore equivalents.

Ravenscroft is licensed and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

www.ravenscroftgroup.com