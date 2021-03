Q3 Services (CI) Limited

Q3 has been operating in Guernsey since 1982, offering specialist and general cleaning services, interior or exterior.

Our clients trust us to deliver a quality service that is tailored to their needs.

The only Channel Island company able to deliver touchless medical grade sanitisations services with the Sanondaf system.

Offering no obligation quotes we are always willing to discuss what we can do to help you keep your workspaces clean and safe for your staff and clients.