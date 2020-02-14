Marina Health & Leisure

Marina Health and Leisure is a high end, adults only, private members health and fitness club.

Located in the heart of St Peter Port at the prestigious Marina Court development, with a limited and exclusive membership, the club features a 15m swimming pool, fully equipped state of the art gym, sauna and steam room, luxury changing rooms and wet and dry relaxation areas.

Members benefit from personal audio-visual connectivity and relaxing lounge area complete with newspapers, magazines and energy drinks. A team of professional, highly trained and friendly staff are also based on site offering the opportunity for expert personal training.

These facilities rival any other facilities in Guernsey for those looking to achieve their health, wellbeing and fitness goals. It’s easy to see why Marina Health and Leisure is the best kept health and leisure secret in town.