Kings Premier Health Club

Kings is the island’s most progressive and well-equipped family sports and leisure club and is a centre of excellence for health and fitness. We believe in offering something for everyone, from individuals to families to the professional sportsperson.

Our expert staff can help you meet your fitness goals. Members can enjoy a swim in one of our indoor or outdoor pools, play a game of tennis or squash on one of our courts, or take part in one of over 90 FREE fitness and exercise classes per week.

Whether you want to keep fit and healthy, or relax, socialise and spend time with your family and friends, a wealth of options are provided to our members with an abundance of choice to suit every user.

£3m has been invested in the facilities since 2015, with brand new cardio and strength zones and top of the range Life Fitness equipment offering nearly limitless training possibilities. A further £3m is still to come, which will see Kings further cement its position as the premier health club in Guernsey.