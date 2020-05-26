Joys Production Services

Joys Production Services is a unique events and audio visual company that offers the full spectrum of live corporate events, special events, video and digital media production services throughout the Channel Islands as well as providing specialist projection, video and realtime graphics solutions to UK event organisers from their London branch. Their technical ability is second to none, as are their creative concepts.

In the Channel Islands Joys stock a variety of marquees for the corporate and private events market, indoor and outdoor event furniture and event decor from a seemingly limitless range of stock. Their in house management team, and creative ideas will make sure your event stands out from others. Joys even boasts a floral design team especially trained in the ultimate event floristry, and another unique offering is their gleaming bright silver airstream bar which is perfect to hire for outdoor events, and a huge 6 metre LED outdoor screen for live coverage, or recorded video or graphics.

Joys understand the importance of every project and are committed to ensuring that a first class solution is delivered, no matter what size or how demanding the brief. Their friendly and dedicated team will advise and guide, to ensure that every detail is covered, with creative and technical ‘know how’, being alluringly combined to produce outstanding results.

Clients can draw on Joys extensive experience of working literally around the world to help transform their events into memorable live experiences that engage and inspire. From prestigious award ceremonies, conferences, experiential events and media launches through to banquets, weddings, themed summer and winter corporate parties, and intimate receptions, Joys possess in-house state of the art technology, clever ideas, professional crew and strong project management, to guarantee the most memorable and effective event for their valued clients. Phone them now to discuss your next event. (01481) 727117 or email info@joys.com.