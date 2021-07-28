The Guernsey Retail Group has been established to represent and promote the retail sector in Guernsey on behalf of ALL stakeholders.

The group is not political but aims to support, drive and be the voice of the local retail economy. The Guernsey Retail Group (GRG) has two primary aims, which are to provide relevant support to existing and potential retailers to grow/evolve/start their business and to coordinate activities which promote the values of a healthy, strong, and robust retail sector for the benefit of the whole community.

The Guernsey Retail Group will represent retailers in St. Peter Port, and throughout the island, including businesses of all sizes, product groups, and ownership type.

After seeking direction from the States of Guernsey and thanks to the support from the Chamber of Commerce, the Guernsey Retail Group LBG (“GRG”) has been formed. The GRG is Limited By Guarantee and is registered as a Not for Profit Organisation (NP269).