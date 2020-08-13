Channel Insurance Brokers Limited

CIB is a leading provider of General Insurance Broking Services to both individuals and companies. We are committed to providing Insurance solutions and client services by employing outstanding individuals with a wealth of knowledge, qualifications and experience in the local and international markets. CIB prides itself in understanding that we work for “you” the client and our culture will always represent this. Our Clients value our integrity and trust us to take care of their insurance requirements and provide them with any support they might need.

CIB is part of the PIB Insurance Group (UK top 100 broker) and is based in Guernsey with plans to further expand into Jersey.

CIB is licensed by the GFSC.