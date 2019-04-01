Condor Ferries’ current operating agreements with Jersey and Guernsey end on 27 March 2025, with the successful bidder expected to run the services for 15 years. The bidding process, which began in May, is now a month behind schedule, as the contract was due to be awarded by the end of September.

“The Chamber recognises that the thorough due diligence and governance when making significant decisions affecting our community takes time. However, the overdue decision regarding this contract is now impacting business operations on the island. A timely resolution is crucial, as local businesses need clarity to make informed plans and investments for the upcoming year. We urge all relevant parties to prioritise this matter, ensuring that our business community can move forward with confidence and stability in planning for the future.”