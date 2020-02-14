BWCI Group

BWCI is the largest group of actuaries and consultants in Guernsey and the Channel Islands. We provide a broad range of employee benefits, investment and insurance services to our clients based in the Channel Islands, the UK and internationally.

As well as providing actuarial and consulting services, the BWCI Group is a leading provider of specialist administration services for pension plans, employee share plans and life assurance companies. These complement our advisory services and enable us to offer more complete solutions to meet the needs of our clients. Our administrative services also enable us to provide advice based upon our own practical experience.

We are an independent firm and are the Channel Islands member firm of Abelica Global, the internatinal orgsanisation of independent member firms which provide actuarial ands consulting services from locations in principal cities around the world and in many leading international finance centres. All Abelica Global member firms have long stsanding reputations for excellence, based on experience, expertise and integrity. Our Abelica Global links enable us to provide a truly global service to our clients while enabling us to retain our independence as BWCI.