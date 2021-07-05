The Young Business Group (YBG) is a non-profit organisation providing networking opportunities for members through monthly events and business and community projects in Guernsey.

YBG has members from every background covering many business sectors, including the retail, hospitality, media, advertising, commercial, IT, legal and finance sectors. It meets on the first Thursday of every month, holding breakfast, dinner or drinks events which provides members with an opportunity to chat informally over a meal, make new connections, friends and enjoy a talk by a topical speaker.

 

Email

ybgpresident@gmail.com

Twitter

http://twitter.com/YBGgsy

Facebook

http://facebook.com/YBGgsy

Linkedin

http://linkedin.com/company/ybg-guernsey

Discount Offered

Incentive Scheme available providing discounted membership rates for teams or groups of 3 or more.

Website

https://www.ybg.gg

Address

PO Box 93
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3EQ