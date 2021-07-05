The Young Business Group (YBG) is a non-profit organisation providing networking opportunities for members through monthly events and business and community projects in Guernsey.

YBG has members from every background covering many business sectors, including the retail, hospitality, media, advertising, commercial, IT, legal and finance sectors. It meets on the first Thursday of every month, holding breakfast, dinner or drinks events which provides members with an opportunity to chat informally over a meal, make new connections, friends and enjoy a talk by a topical speaker.