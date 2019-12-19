Well Being

Our aim is to be a social hub through which to inspire individuals physical and mental wellness in our community.

Reconnecting with history to restore a sense of an individual’s wellbeing in turn to rebalance the Bailiwick of Guernsey wellbeing.

Affordable, accessible healthy living choices for the community.

The focus of assets, funds and income

– Sourcing organic food and offers at cost price on a co-operative basis to make it affordable, creating a healthy balanced lifestyle in all aspects in community.

– Educational programs to raise awareness and importance of physical and mental well-being.