Our aim is to be a social hub through which to inspire individuals physical and mental wellness in our community.
Reconnecting with history to restore a sense of an individual’s wellbeing in turn to rebalance the Bailiwick of Guernsey wellbeing.
Affordable, accessible healthy living choices for the community.
The focus of assets, funds and income
– Sourcing organic food and offers at cost price on a co-operative basis to make it affordable, creating a healthy balanced lifestyle in all aspects in community.
– Educational programs to raise awareness and importance of physical and mental well-being.