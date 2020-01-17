Valerie Winn (Coach, Facilitator, Resilience Specialist, Trainer & Programme designer)

Valerie Winn is a certified coach, facilitator, resilience specialist and programme designer. She is passionate about creating an environment where individuals are empowered to become self-directed and are able to unlock their capacity to release their hidden capabilities. Valerie has a particular interest in facilitating individuals to create happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives both within the workplace and beyond. She has an innate belief that by appreciating individuals more holistically, we create space for them to realise their potential.

Valerie’s passion to develop connection to self and to others has led her to study various aspects of the mind-body connection and the key components of Self-Compassion research. This has led to the collaborative creation of group coaching programmes including the Feminine Truth Project, founded on self-compassion for women; Resilience Coaching group programmes and Positive Workplace programmes. Additionally, Valerie is a specialist in devising well-being led programmes that provide a mechanism for organisational transformation. She is particularly mindful of the need for a more resilient workforce, so that innovation can be fully embraced and embedded.

Valerie has an independent coaching practice and coaches within a range of organisations in corporate and community settings. She has coached a diverse range of individuals and senior leaders from organisations across many different sectors including Finance, Health and Education.