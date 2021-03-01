Thrive Coaching

Korinne helps business owners and leaders to find clarity on their goals, develop impactful communication skills and overcome barriers to leverage both their success and wellbeing. She gets results for her clients through executive coaching, group coaching and interactive workshops (virtual or in person).

Korinne started her business at the beginning of the millennium and understands only too well the challenges that business owners and leaders face, not only through crises but in an ever-changing World. She is committed to help her clients to navigate these, explore the options and pivot their business as necessary.

Korinne recognises that each person has untapped talent and most of the answers within. These are ‘unlocked’ by asking powerful questions and through powerful activities.

Through a FREE 30-minute session with Korinne, you will get insights into your untapped talents. You can book a slot here: https://calendly.com/korinne/30min

“The quality of everything we do depends on

the quality of the thinking we do first”

– Nancy Kline –