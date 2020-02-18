Therapy at the Bridge Sports Injury and Massage Clinic

Therapy at the Bridge is a sports injury and sports massage clinic at St Sampson that opened in April 2018. I assess and treat all kinds of musculo-skeletal injuries. Everyone is welcome from the obsessive sports person through to the sports-phobic members of our community. All ages and states of fitness are welcome.

I offer a friendly, helpful and completely confidential service and am available by phone or email after your appointments for any queries regarding your problem.

Treatments may involve a combination of stretching and strengthening exercises, mobilisations of joints, massage or taping. All assessments and treatments will be explained in advance.

If you have no injury and would just like a massage, then that is fine.

The clinic premises were completely renovated in 2018. Treatment rooms are light and bright and pleasantly warm in winter. You are welcome to come in for a look round.

Two treatment rooms are available; one on the ground floor for most clients with the option of a larger first floor room for some treatments and rehabilitation. No need to struggle upstairs with your bad back, sprained ankle or creaking knees!

There is plenty of public parking in close proximity to the clinic; immediately outside if you are lucky!

Please ring 246111 or email info@therapy.gg for further information or to see if I can help with your problem.

I look forward to meeting you.