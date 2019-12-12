The Victor Hugo In Guernsey Society

The Victor Hugo in Guernsey Society is a charity formed in 2015 run entirely by volunteers. Its objective is to cultivate Guernsey as a centre of information and discussion about Victor Hugo, his work and his life during exile in our island.

We are a group of independent enthusiasts with an extensive network of contacts in France, the UK, and the USA. To date we have successfully organised a week-long Festival in 2016, international conferences about Victor Hugo and Guernsey in 2018 and 2019, the translation into English and world premiere performance of Hugo’s play The Intervention, which was written in Guernsey, talks, visits and meetings. Our relationship with Hauteville House is one of warm friendship. We produce bilingual guides and other publications. A major part of our remit is to educate children about Victor Hugo, and to that very important end we produce free teacher-driven materials for use in anglophone schools across the world, downloadable from our website. We are also working to establish a Victor Hugo Interpretation Centre in the old States’ Office. Please visit our website for further details: www.victorhugoinguernsey.gg.