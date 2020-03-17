The House of Green

The House of Green is a cannabis business, head-quartered in Guernsey and comprising a team of individuals who possess a broad range of skill sets ranging from specialist extraction and cultivation experience in the US cannabis industry to others that include finance, corporate governance, marketing and sales.

We have a tried, tested and patented extraction process that works in conjunction with a vertically integrated, end-to-end production line resulting in; higher quality CBD oils and products, greater yields, low environmental impact and reduced waste.

Our Naked Leaf CBD™ branded products are already available online and we have also launched a subscription service as part of a marketing and distribution partnership with the US company, Active Interest Media (AIM). AIM is one of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, with a 40 million viewership.