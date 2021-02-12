The Decider Limited

We are Michelle Ayres and Carol Vivyan, Cognitive Behavioural Psychotherapists from Guernsey.

We developed The Decider Skills based on our clinical experience in mental health and client feedback. The aim of this structured, CBT based skills programme is to reduce impulsivity whilst increasing resilience, coping and confidence, by learning evidence based skills.

The greatest gift we can give children, young people and adults is the skills to manage their own emotions and mental health.

We developed the Decider Skills to change and save lives. That’s why we reinvest and donate much of our profit to impact positive social change. We have a strong social conscience and we believe in working for the greater good.