The Day Salon

The Day Salon is a Clarins ‘Gold Salon’ specialising in the premium French brand’s products and treatments. This means plenty of promotions on products and treatments throughout the year, as well as a ‘Clarins For Me’ loyalty scheme available with all Clarins purchases.

We also specialise in Elemis, the British spa brand loved by everyone – and with good reason. We’ve selected our headline brands with impeccable care. Here, the therapists genuinely love what they do, and they take pride in working with some of the best in the business.

We also stock:

Crystal Clear

Mavala

Long Lashes

Bold Brows

Our treatment menu covers a wide range of beauty, holistic and aesthetic treatments, something to suit everybody.