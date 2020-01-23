The Clean Earth Trust

The Clean Earth Trust (CH 592)

An award winning charity, The Clean Earth Trust was registered in Guernsey in 2008 and exists to limit human impact on the environment especially in its home. It has established a large number of initiatives which aim to tackle environmental issues ranging from tackling cigarette and other litter to encouraging a culture of repair and re-use. It has undergone explosive growth in its short life to date and harbours global ambitions.

Our initiatives include Pick it Up Guernsey, the Repair Cafe and Toy Hospital, and the 4.5 Billion Project.

We have various events planned, and can assist businesses looking to undertake CSR Team Activities, sponsor or support an environmental or social project, or who need suggestions for reducing their footprint. Please get in touch!