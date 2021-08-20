Zoë Cousens, Investment Consultant & NED

My career began as one of the first women to work in the London Stock Exchange in 1986. I have 20+ years’ experience as an Investment Manager and several years’ experience as a Non-Executive Director, Charity Chair & Treasury Committee Member. In 2015 I relocated to Dubai to establish my investment company and was the first Middle East Representative for Guernsey Finance. In 2018 I founded the Women’s Investment Network which seeks to inspire women to become financially informed. In 2020 I founded Talking Money Matters, a financial wellness program for companies to offer their staff. I am a regular speaker at events such as Global Women in PR (Moscow), Women Inspiring Leadership & Entrepreneurship (Abu Dhabi), Mompreneurs Middle East Conference, STEP Arabia, and Wealth Arabia Summit (Dubai). I am now back in Guernsey providing board and consultancy services wth Arolla Partners.