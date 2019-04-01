The inaugural Sustainable Business Conference takes place on Tuesday 15 October in Guernsey and on Wednesday 16 October in Jersey and will include a series of keynote speakers, panel interviews and solutions-driven interactive round table discussions with renowned industry experts and thought leaders to inspire positive change for a more sustainable future. Both events will conclude with a speaker panel, audience Q&As and networking drinks.

The vision of the conference is to bring together leaders from a diverse range of organisations across the Channel Islands to drive innovation and to discuss best practices in sustainable business. The event will focus on practical tools that will help delegates to take the necessary steps to support the current and future wellbeing of people and planet.

The conference’s headline sponsor is law firm-led professional services business, Mourant. Supporting sponsors include Handpicked Hotels, Investec, The International Stock Exchange (TISE) and TPA. The events are supported by The Institute of Directors branches in both Guernsey and Jersey as well as by The Jersey Association of Sustainability Practioners (JASP) and the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce.

Speakers are the following