Submarine Ltd

Submarine is a Guernsey based digital, creative and marketing company established in 1999.

Known best for its great websites and online solutions, Submarine also offers creative and marketing services for both on and off line.

The team of dedicated professionals seek to understand the business needs of the client, who can be assured that there is depth and substance in this service provider.

Submarine is a serious and robust business, a portfolio of clients to match any large UK agency and a Guernsey based programming team. With the support of major financial institutions, government and community; fully incorporated, Guernsey Data Protection Notified and with professional indemnity insurance, Submarine is capable of ticking all of the due diligence boxes.

Solutions:

Website Design and Build

SEO and On-line Marketing

Social Media

Mobile & VR Apps

Business Applications

Business Data Systems

Fintech & Proof of Concept

Digital Transition

Mapping Solutions

Google StreetView Photography

Digital Brochures

Channel Shift

Offshore Web Hosting

On & Off-line Creative