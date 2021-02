Soava Limited

Soava, a brand conceptualised by a Malagasy woman, brings you lifestyle products from a land that’s multi-cultural & warm. As its core, it aims at enhancing and putting the much-needed spotlight on the Malagasy culture and craftsmanship; thereby attempting at boosting the economy of the local community. In addition to making you feel good, these products are also responsible and that’s a promise Soava makes to you.