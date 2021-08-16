Helping boatowners to save time and get the most hassle-free enjoyment out of their vessels.

Founded by Dale Acton, a commercially endorsed Yachtmaster Offshore, Powerboat Instructor and Personal Watercraft Instructor, SeaScape was created to provide RIB and motorboat focused marine services ranging from fully bespoke vessel management, skippering and crewing solutions to tuition, guidance and general boat care.

At its very core is the desire and ethos to build trusted and long-lasting relationships with clients and to ensure that their individual boating needs, requirements and expectations are fully met, if not exceeded.

By combining Dale’s knowledge, passion and professionalism for all things boating with his experience and approach to client relationships and catering for individual needs, SeaScape provides fully comprehensive marine services to its valued clients.