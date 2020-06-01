Re-Detail

Here at RE-DETAIL, we take pride in our valeting, detailing and ceramic coating work. Our staff are professionally trained with over 10 years of valeting and detailing experience. We are accredited detailers, using only the highest quality and recognised products, available on the market.

Our vehicles are self contained and fully equipped with all of the products and equipment that are required, for the task at hand. This includes both power and water supplies, meaning that we can visit your car either at your home or even at your workplace.

For more in depth treatments, such as detailing, paint correction and ceramic coatings our high-end workshop is specifically kitted out as clean environment to give the best possible results.

We are the Channel Island dealer for FEYNLAB ceramic coatings which are guaranteed for 5 years and are suitable for Aviation, Marine and Motor vehicles.

If you would like us to quote your plane, car, boat or motorbike then please email hello@redetail.gg