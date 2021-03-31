PB&J

Hello, I’m Vivienne, an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. I love helping people discover ways to eat, move and live more consciously, bringing them health and happiness now, and in the future. Health is truly personal, and I work with clients to take a holistic approach to making sustainable changes (that they love!), to achieve long-term transformation. I believe in going back to basics and that what’s good for us, is also good for the planet.

I am a graduate of the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and hold a Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate from e-Cornell.