Ouro Consulting is a Guernsey-based Change Consultancy.
Contact us if:
- you are implementing a change in strategic direction or how you operate and need support clarifying requirements and mapping how to get from A to Z;
- you need support translating your strategic objectives into operational practices;
- your people are struggling to understand their contribution and role;
- you are not clear on how your organisation and people are performing against strategic objectives;
- you are carrying operational risk due to structure, people or working practices: for example workplace disputes; quality issues; delays; inefficient or ill-defined processes.
- you would like assurance on all or any of the above and are interested in performance improvement.
Get in touch today to arrange a free consultation!