We are proud to be one of the leading fund administrators in Guernsey. Our experienced team provides you with strategic support that enables you to focus on looking after your investors and investments, while we ensure structures are maintained in good standing throughout their life cycle, whatever their complexity.

We understand what our fund clients need and want – whether they are a large private equity house, the board of an LSE listed company or a boutique provider looking to launch an innovative financial technology fund, we are flexible to their needs. In addition to private listed funds, we also offer comprehensive listing services as a sponsor and listing agent for The International Stock Exchange (TISE), helping you to take advantage of this robust yet agile marketplace.

Not just limited to the funds space, we provide a range of corporate and fiduciary services to high-net-worth individuals, private companies, investment funds and multinational corporations who leverage our extensive global resources and knowledge of local regulations to achieve their business goals.