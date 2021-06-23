Nimbus was set up in 2016 with the aim of delivering efficient, modern accounting services but with traditional service values.

We work with a variety of clients across a range of different sectors including financial services, legal, property, construction, travel, family office, retail (including online retail), manufacturing, media, recruitment and personal services.

Services we offer include;

Business Support – Flexible outsourced time & skills when you need them to help your business thrive.

Tax and Accounts Compliance – Providing the compliance essentials for both local and UK tax regimes.

Advisory – Business and tax advice delivered personally.

We are highly experienced in leading accounting software including Xero and Quickbooks and have a number of in house certified advisors who can guide you through set up, training and on-going support of these systems.

We are committed to your privacy and data protection and use an online ‘Client Hub’ to exchange documents alongside traditional methods of email and paper.