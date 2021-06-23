Nimbus was set up in 2016 with the aim of delivering efficient, modern accounting services but with traditional service values.

We work with a variety of clients across a range of different sectors including financial services, legal, property, construction, travel, family office, retail (including online retail), manufacturing, media, recruitment and personal services.

Services we offer include;

Business Support – Flexible outsourced time & skills when you need them to help your business thrive.

Tax and Accounts Compliance – Providing the compliance essentials for both local and UK tax regimes.

Advisory – Business and tax advice delivered personally.

We are highly experienced in leading accounting software including Xero and Quickbooks and have a number of in house certified advisors who can guide you through set up, training and on-going support of these systems.

We are committed to your privacy and data protection and use an online ‘Client Hub’ to exchange documents alongside traditional methods of email and paper.

Email

hello@nimbus.gg

Telephone

01481244059

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/nimbusguernsey

Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nimbus-chartered-accountants/

Website

https://nimbus.gg/

Address

Belle Escale
Route des Capelles
St Sampsons
Guernsey
GY2 4UN