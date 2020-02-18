Mourant

About Mourant

We are a leading offshore law firm with expertise in Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Jersey and Guernsey law. Through Mourant Governance Services, we deliver a complementary range of fiduciary, administration and governance services. We operate as one borderless firm, bringing our collective insights to each of our clients wherever in the world they operate.

Our clients include many of the world’s leading financial institutions, corporations, public organisations, private equity houses and investment funds, as well as ultra-high-net worth individuals and family offices. We routinely work in partnership with the most prestigious international legal and accountancy firms.

2019 was a dynamic year for Mourant; we experienced impressive organic growth delivered through our ‘Best Offshore Law Firm’ vision and strategy and entrepreneurial approach.

We also launched our ambitious Inclusion strategy and are taking steps to become a genuine leader in inclusion among offshore firms. We’re committed to fostering an inclusive community where people of all backgrounds and experiences are equally empowered to reach their full potential, and believe that through a diversity of talent we continue to ensure that our clients access the best possible advice. As at submission date, 27% of our partners are women.

At a glance:

• We have 64 partners and over 200 lawyers globally

• 500+ people worldwide

• We have the largest litigation practice of any offshore firm

• Consistently ranked as a top tier firm in the leading legal directories

• Award winning client service

• We advise 90% of the world’s top 50 banks

• We advise 80% of the world’s Top 100 law firms

• We advise 72% of the top 25 global private equity firms

• We advise more FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies than any other offshore firm

• The leading offshore law firm adviser to UK stock Market Clients

• 71% of clients believe our service is significantly or quite a lot better than our competitors