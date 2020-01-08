Lucid

Lucid is a Guernsey-based coaching, mediation, facilitation and training consultancy, run by owner and founder, Emma Mauger.

Emma is a qualified executive and leadership coach with an established coaching practice in which she works with individuals and groups across sectors in the Channel Islands and internationally. She also has a broad private client coaching client base.

Emma is also a facilitator of learning and development programmes and of group events.

She is an accredited mediator through the London School of Mediation, and creates an environment in which her clients can navigate through civil, commercial or workplace disputes.

Clients of Lucid who work with Emma will experience her approach of creating the space for new, free and connected thinking and of challenging people and teams to develop to where they want to be.

To find out more email emma@belucid.gg or call: +44 (0)7781 117723