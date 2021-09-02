I am an experienced Guernsey Advocate and set up my own boutique legal practice, KLT Legal, in March 2021.

I provide specialist legal services to both local and international trustees, family offices, businesses and high net worth individuals and their families. I advise on a range of Guernsey legal structures, including trusts, foundations, companies and pensions, and can assist with the legal aspects of every stage of their lifecycle, from set-up, ongoing management and administration, restructuring and termination. As a sole practitioner, I provide a different service to other firms operating in this sector in Guernsey – my focus is on providing a personal, client-centred service, building strong client relationships and offering fixed fees wherever possible.

I also work with local start-ups and entrepreneurs who are often neglected by the local legal sector. Having only recently set up my practice, I am keen to provide practical and affordable advice and support to other new businesses and entrepreneurial individuals.