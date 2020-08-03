Island Mums Limited

Islandmums.com is an online community for Bailiwick families and runs the popular Islandmums Family Club scheme.

The Islandmums Family Club card is an annual membership giving families access to 150+ offers with loved local businesses across the Bailiwick.

It is a targeted online platform for local businesses to reach thousands of families with relevant and popular promotions and offers. The team is passionate about supporting local businesses and encouraging families to spend locally and often acts as a launch platform for many small businesses, many of which are run by mumpreneurs.

Originally set up as Guernseymums.gg in 2009, Islandmums has grown into the go-to hub for thousands of local parents looking for useful content and offers through its website, email database, social media and network of participating businesses.