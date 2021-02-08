Island Electrics Ltd

Island Electrics Ltd are NICEIC registered and provide high quality, fully comprehensive electrical packages, covering service, breakdown and installation. Whether you require assistance at your home or business, we want to make sure you feel you’ve made the right call.

Established in 1985, we have since made it our mission to continuously improve our services and solutions to meet the demands and expectations of our clients. In addition to electrical contracting services, we also offer fire detection, solar installations, electric boiler replacements and electric heating solutions. By improving our best practices and streamlining our operations, we have established a clear, efficient and respected code of conduct among our employees. Driven by our dedication to excellence and our industry passion, we are always on the lookout for new and innovative solutions to best serve you.