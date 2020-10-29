Intertrust (Guernsey) Ltd

Intertrust Guernsey is part of the Intertrust Group which has offices in over 35 jurisdictions worldwide. The office in Guernsey is the largest private wealth provider in the Intertrust Group and offers trust and corporate, taxation and fund administration services. It has over 125 highly qualified and professional staff providing bespoke and specialised services to high net worth individuals and intermediaries.

With the benefit of the Intertrust Group behind it, Intertrust Guernsey is able to provide a specialised local and global fiduciary service offering a wide range of trust and corporate structures, private wealth and fund administration services.