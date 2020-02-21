Herm Island

Herm Island is a unique and ideal place to ‘get away from it all’ for a short break or holiday, or to host a special event which will impress guests and business colleagues alike.

The White House Hotel is a historic four star hotel in Herm. Converted into a hotel from an old country house in 1949, the hotel contains 36 double rooms, two single rooms, one suite, and 21 rooms in three cottage annexes. The Hotel has The Conservatory Restaurant and the Ship Inn Brasserie and holds weddings, special events and corporate events.

The White House Hotel opens seasonally.