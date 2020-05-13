Health Connections

Health Connections mission is to ensure that all people in the Bailiwick are connected to support and information that enables them to live a happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

We have mapped all the support in the community in one place on our online directory.

You can self refer our Social Prescribing link worker service Tel 01481 747227 and they will connect you to the support that matters to you or your family, colleagues and friends.

email:hello@healthconnections.gg to be referred to a link worker.

If any of your members want to join the directory email: directory@healthconnections.gg

To stay up to date with our services and news visit our website : https://healthconnections.gg