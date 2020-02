Guernsey Eyes Limited

Offering a personal service Sight tests at ‘home’, residential nursing homes, sheltered housing, care homes, prison, hospital, community centres.

Independent ophthalmic advice

Fitting and supply of spectacles and contact lenses. Delivery, maintenance and aftercare

Supply of optical prescription

Screening services in workplace environment HSE / DSE

Occupational visual screening – e.g. police, fire service, pilots

Confirmation/ validation for driving standards

Offering a range of supplementary products (dry eye drops, gels and masks / blepharitis / ocular vitamin supplements / magnifiers / low vision devices

Advice on home adaptations to optimise vision

Sensitivity with individuals with autism, dementia, disability

Referral to local medical specialist group / GP

Managing minor eye conditions, prescribing ocular medications

Home IOP monitoring, glaucoma screening

Ocular related presentations, information talks

Liaison / links with GPs, Ophthalmic department at Medical specialist group, Guernsey Blind Association, Dyslexic Day Centre, Health Connections, Disability inclusion, Dementia Awareness Private care homes Sheltered housing

Current issues Accessibility

Town parking

Disability, mobility problems

Inability to leave home / premises – physically, mentally, carer, childcare

Privacy exclusiveness