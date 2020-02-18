Guernsey Employment Trust (GET) supports disabled and disadvantaged people to prepare for, find, and maintain paid employment.

The service is designed to address the employment needs of not only disabled people but also to support local employers and the Guernsey community.

GET provides employers with a free professional recruitment service as well as providing advice, training and long-term support. Employers will be able to access an untapped workforce and will be able to enhance diversity within the workplace.

GET supports employers to be one step ahead of the forthcoming equality legislation by advising on how to adopt good working practices. They have produced an Employers’ Disability Charter to help employers become more disability aware and confident.

If you would like to offer employment opportunities or sign up to the Employers’ Disability Charter, please contact GET.