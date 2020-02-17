Guernsey Disability Alliance

The Guernsey Disability Alliance was formed in 2008 and is a collective voice for individual disabled islanders, their family members and more than 40 local disability charities.

Their mission is equality of opportunity for disabled islanders and carers in Guernsey. They want to change how Guernsey thinks about disability.

They campaign for greater respect for the rights and dignity of disabled islanders and carers

They influence policy and practical change in a manner consistent with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

They engage and empower their members so that their individual voices are heard

For the latest news about the activities of the GDA at www.gda.org.gg

We All Matter, Eh? shares the stories of our members and their families living with disability in the island of Guernsey. www.matter.gg

The GDA partners with a number of third sector groups for various projects including Access for All www.access.gg