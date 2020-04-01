Guernsey Community Foundation

The Guernsey Community Foundation exists to promote effective philanthropy: the well-directed giving of money, time and ideas within the Bailiwick of Guernsey. The Foundation’s vision is a vibrant and caring community, in which a strong and committed charitable sector works effectively with government and business.

We work towards that vision by supporting voluntary organisations to develop, to help meet unmet local needs; and by partnering with government and business to help shape relevant policy