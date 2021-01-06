GTA University Centre

The GTA University Centre is proud to be part of The Guernsey Institute and promotes and facilitates lifelong learning and development to ensure a skilled and capable workforce for the Bailiwick of Guernsey. Since 1996, the GTA has helped thousands of islanders gain professional and academic qualifications and helped thousands more with their continuing professional and personal development.

Offering more than 500 courses, the GTA works with individuals and organisations across all sectors of local industry to deliver exactly the training and support that islanders want and need, then making this available without you needing to leave Guernsey. The GTA is also affiliated with Bournemouth University, offering BU degree programmes here in Guernsey as a designated University Centre. Currently the GTA runs face to face and online courses.

The GTA also offers training needs analyses; bespoke learning and development solutions; in-house training; career development advice; coaching services and exam facilitation to enable islanders to maximise their potential for continuing professional development.

If you’re not sure which course is right for you or need advice on taking the next step in your career, please speak to one of their programmes’ managers on 721555 or email admin@gta.gg and the GTA will help you in your quest for success in your chosen field. To see the full range of courses visit www.gta.gg where you can explore more and sign up to their regular newsletter.