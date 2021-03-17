Caplain Glasshouse Services Limited

We are one of the leading suppliers of domestic and commercial greenhouses, and garden structures in the Channel Islands. Our extensive product range suits any need or budget. Our products also include Log cabins, Garden offices, garages and Sun Rooms by Dunsterhouse.

Established in 1981, we offer a wide range of well-known, high quality products coupled with a highly professional service.

We provide free, no obligation quotations and advice on our vast range of products. A helpline is available for our self-assembly greenhouses should you choose erect your own structure. Alternatively we provide a complete construction service.