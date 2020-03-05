Galaxy CI

Galaxy CI [Galaxy Computer Brokers Ltd] offers secure and confidential onsite shredding of hard disk drives, tape media, and other data carriers. We also offer a secure, certified data erasure service, enabling the safe reuse of computer hardware.

Galaxy CI provides reuse, resale or recycling solutions for all types businesses, and all forms of computer hardware and electrical equipment. After irretrievably destroying data and hardware configurations, we carefully select and promote sustainable supply chains, to ensure all the materials we process are either reused, or fed back into manufacturing processes. We abide by a zero-to-landfill policy.

We also recycle specialist and hazardous wastes, such as monitors, batteries and toners.

We achieved certification against the ISO 27001 Information Security Management Standard in December 2019; and have maintained certification against the ISO 9001 Quality Management Standard, the ISO 14001 Environmental Management Standard, and the BS-EN 15713 Secure Destruction of Confidential Materials Standard for the past 5 years. Your data is in safe hands.