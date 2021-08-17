The next edition of Contact Magazine is in the process of being written for publication in September.



This is Chamber’s flagship publication, and it is one of Guernsey’s biggest business magazines. A new edition is published twice a year in spring and autumn, and is distributed widely to public institutions and private businesses across the island – as well as being available for free in major retailers! This guarantees great and enduring visibility for all businesses and individuals featured within the magazine.

One of the many benefits of joining Chamber is access to our communications, and this includes Contact Magazine.

All new members of Chamber are entitled to a free feature in Contact Magazine, comprising of a summary of their business, their logo, services and products offered, as well as contact information and quotes. This is in addition directory information which is present at the back of the magazine as well as on this website.

This is just one aspect of the communications package we offer Chamber members, who are able to post news items straight to our website, as well provide content for both Business Brief, and our weekly newsletters which go out to over 3000 people within the business community here in the Bailiwick, and beyond!

If you’re not already involved, get involved today!

