Event Group

Event Services and Plant limited was founded by Ray Lowe in 1976 and has been servicing the island ever since, providing audio visual equipment, marquees, corporate and entertainment technology, furniture, décor and flooring for events to the local business community for over 40 years.

We have recently opened a new showroom at our Jamaica Hall premises conveniently situated at the Longstore, specifically to allow our clients to view our extensive range of Conference and Meeting facilities which includes smart screens, staging , lighting, stage sets, PA systems, Digital radio microphones and of course event furniture.

Our aim is to be able to offer a one stop shop to our clients thus making the organising of any type of event more straight forward.

As well as catering for Conferences and meetings, we also have a fleet of Cherry Pickers able to reach heights of up to 27 meters and of course fully qualified and insured (MEWPS) drivers to operate them. Cherry pickers can be used for many purposes and remove the requirement for scaffolding if you have a job that may only take 45 minutes to complete. This can lead to not only a saving on the cost of the job, but also it may be able to be completed immediately provided the client can get any necessary permissions should a road need to be closed to complete the work. Currently due to Covid – 19 restrictions our drivers are operating the machines from the ground while the person doing the maintenance goes up in the basket to complete the work on the building or structure.

We do have a Covid-19 Management plan in place which allows us to make deliveries and operate equipment provided we adhere to strict social distancing and PPE and hygiene requirements. However, our main objective is to keep our clients and staff safe and so we are accepting work on a job by job basis after we have assessed the potential risk.

If you would like to find out more then please contact either Shaun or Richard on 711717 or email hire@eventgroup.gg or alternatively have a look at our website www.eventgroup.gg for an overview of all of the services we are able to offer.