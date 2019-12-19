Evans Bond Limited

Evans Bond Limited is a firm of Chartered Certified Accountants in Guernsey who specialise in the provision of client accounting services to fiduciaries and accounting services to small and medium sized businesses.

They can offer tailor made solutions ranging from one-off assistance to trustees for complex cases to long term outsourcing of the accounting function.

For small and medium sized businesses we are Xero certified advisors and offer cloud based accounting which can significantly reduce the burden of keeping financial records.