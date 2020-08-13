de garis accounting Limited

de garis accounting Limited is a Xero Gold Partner firm run by Diane de Garis BSc FCA, Chartered Accountant.

We are a Xero gold partner firm who specialise in providing outsourced finance director and cloud accounting services.

Let us take the time and stress off your hands and give you the information that you need to make informed decisions, plan for the future and unlock opportunities. We love to introduce businesses to the world of cloud accounting and show them there is a better way.

Talk to us about how Xero can help you run your business beautifully. Xero accounting software is simple, smart and occasionally magical, providing financial visibility to over 1 million subscribers around the world.

Xero makes your life easier and lets you concentrate on the bit you want to be doing – running a successful business.

We love the automation of bank feeds into Xero and we embrace add-ons like Receipt Bank. Receipt Bank helps small to medium-sized businesses, sole traders, and individuals save valuable hours by pulling information from receipts and invoices quickly, accurately, and efficiently. Just snap the bill via an app on your phone, or email it in, and let the magic happen! We believe in spending less time bookkeeping and more time growing your business.

Accounting is changing. Don’t fall behind.